Commanders Name Taylor Heinicke As Starter vs. Texans

With the chance of Carson Wentz potentially being activated for this week’s Commanders–Texans game, Washington coach Ron Rivera announced that the starting quarterback will still be Taylor Heinicke this week.

Heinicke has started the last four games while Wentz was on the injured reserve list with a broken finger. In that time, the backup quarterback has gone 3–1, including leading the Commanders to a victory over the final undefeated team in the league, the Eagles, on Monday Night Football this week.

Rivera noted during his press conference on Wednesday that even though Wentz has been cleared to start throwing in practice again, he has not been designated to return from the IR, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Through his four starts, Heinicke has completed 62% of his passes for 840 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. It’s unknown at this time when Wentz is expected to return from the injured reserve list, which could allow Heinicke to continue starting for the team for a while longer.

