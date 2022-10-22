Commanders starting quarterback Carson Wentz will be out for at least a month with the broken ring finger suffered in the team’s Thursday night win over the Bears last week.

Washington announced that it has placed Wentz on injured reserve, keeping him out for at least the next four games. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news. He will miss Sunday’s home game against the Packers, as well as a trip to face his 2021 club the Colts, a home game against the Vikings, and a road trip to face the Eagles, his other former team and an NFC East rival.

Taylor Heinicke is set to start for the Commanders in his absence.

As was the case late in his tenure with the Eagles and last year with the Colts, Wentz has been up-and-down for Washington. On the year, Wentz has completed 62.1% of his throws for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. His 6.4 yards per attempt are down from last year’s mark of 6.9—he hasn’t been above seven yards per attempt since the 2018 season with Philadelphia.

If he is ready to return to play after four weeks, he’ll be eligible to do so on Nov. 20 on the road at the Texans.

The Commanders moved to 2–4 with the win over the Bears, a record that has them in the NFC East basement by two full games under the Cowboys, and four games behind the undefeated Eagles.

Washington and Green Bay kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

