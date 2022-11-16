Early in the fourth quarter of their season opener, the Bengals found themselves confronted by a distinct football catastrophe. The play that caused it was fairly unremarkable, so much so that the CBS broadcast didn’t note the impact until about an hour later. But the consequences would cost Cincinnati dearly, shaping the early course of its AFC title defense.

The nightmare began to unfold as Bengals punter Kevin Huber kicked away to Pittsburgh’s Gunner Olszewski, who shrugged aside the flailing tackle attempt of Clark Harris and bounced outside. Olszewski’s return covered 20 yards while Harris, Cincinnati’s starting long snapper since 2009, writhed on the turf with what was later revealed to be a torn right biceps. After a frantic comeback, the Bengals stood an extra point away from victory when backup tight end Mitchell Wilcox stepped in as Harris’s emergency fill-in. The first snap of his NFL career was noticeably slow, giving a Steelers rusher time to get his fingers on the kick. Wilcox got another chance in overtime, but this time his hike flew high; Huber was unable to turn the laces, and the ultra-reliable Evan McPherson’s 29-yard field goal attempt knuckled far wide left. The Steelers later won on a last-second kick of their own.

For fellow snappers around the league, such as the Patriots’ eighth-year veteran Joe Cardona, Harris’s injury brought up mixed emotions. It stunk to see a member of their 32-man community sidelined, especially someone Cardona calls “one of the best in the league, hands-down.” Yet Cardona couldn’t help but feel a bit of satisfaction at how things turned out, too. “We’re in a moment where we’re seeing the value and importance of the position,” Cardona says. “I think what happened in Cincinnati would be the best example of that. When you walk out there on Sundays, and teams are dressing 46 guys, you’re the only one who can do this highly specialized job at the NFL level.”

David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

In addition to serving as the folded-over starting post for New England’s punts, field goals and PAT attempts, Cardona has long fought to bring snappers more shine. Significant gains were made in 2020, when he and others made enough noise behind the scenes to secure inclusion of a long-snapper spot in Pro Bowl balloting and All-Pro voting for the first time. But clearly, work remains: The Madden franchise doesn’t even give long snapping its own separate position category. “It’s pretty insulting,” says Cardona, who is listed as a tight end in Madden 23—at a paltry 25-overall rating, no less. (Then again, he adds, “I don’t play their game, but I do get a nice licensing check. So who’s really winning there?”)

An argument can be made that every long snapper in the league has already won; on average they get paid to deliver snaps for eight kicks per game and then kick back for the rest. “People always said I had the best job in football,” says former Bears snapper Patrick Mannelly, “and I honestly can’t argue against that.” Historically, however, they have been dismissed as mere oddities, worthy of little mention beyond the occasional off-day column or local TV segment. (One notable example of the latter, from the early 2000s, featured Mannelly flinging footballs across traffic on Lake Shore Drive.) “As esoteric as yodeling,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution once wrote, “and rarely noticed unless something goes awry.”

Spiral down the rabbit hole of the most specialized role in professional sports, though, and surprising depth is revealed, from a booming cottage industry of snapping-specific coaches cranking out rankings of kids as young as middle school, to bubbling calls for solidarity in pursuit of higher salaries at the NFL level. “It’s a niche, for sure,” Cardona says. “But if we’re not fighting to be recognized as a position, what’s the point?” Even the monotonous, solitary nature of the act of snapping itself belies the true complexity (and pressure!) of their overall duties. “It’s combining a quarterback’s degree of accuracy with the strength of a linebacker and the technique of an offensive lineman,” Cardona says.

Or as then Eagles snapper Pat Beach put it to the Philadelphia Daily News three decades earlier, in October 1992, “It looks easy, but believe me, this is definitely not a snap.”

It is impossible to separate long snappers from football, if only because every legal instance of a foot striking a ball in the sport (aside from on kickoffs and free kicks) starts with a long snap. “Think about a famous kick,” says agent Kevin Gold, whose career client list features more than two dozen NFL snappers. “The ball didn’t just appear there.” And yet they were cast as anonymous extras from the outset: In Hall of Fame coach Walter Camp’s 1911 instructional tome, Football for the Spectator, amid a broader passage about punting, the snapper is described as, simply, “the one who puts the ball in play”.

Decades passed before the position earned the dignity of distinct terminology; up through the 1970s, the only place to find “long snapper” in a newspaper’s sports section was in a fishing tournament recap (the same goes for the previously interchangeable term “deep snapper”). Their role was simply an extra chore given to a backup tight end, linebacker or lineman with a suitable spiral, meaningful enough to practice every so often yet wholly unworthy of occupying a whole roster spot. “[C]enters are pretty low on the totem pole in recognition and the long snapper is a notch lower,” the Salt Lake Tribune observed in ’83. “It really must be a thankless task, this long snapping business.”

An injury to Clark Harris led to heartbreak for McPherson and Cincinnati in the season opener. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire/AP

Still, there have always been a few fanatics who appreciate snappers as more than just the ones who put the ball in play, such as when Patriots coach Bill Belichick memorably preached about the position for 10 uninterrupted minutes during a media availability last season—and seemed to actually enjoy himself in the process. A second-generation coaching descendent of George Allen (who is credited with rostering the first dedicated long snapper, Washington’s George Burman in 1971), Belichick opened his filibuster by tracing modern snapping to another figure. “The key guy,” Belichick said, “was DeOssie.”

Steve DeOssie never predicted that he would shape long-snapping history when the Cowboys drafted him as a combo linebacker-snapper in 1984. “I got tricked my rookie year,” he says. “They asked if I could snap for the punt and have blocking assignments. I assumed that’s what they did in the NFL, so I said sure. Then within two days I realized that it wasn’t the norm. It wasn’t just snap, move right or left, and get a gap. They were giving the snapper actual man-on-man responsibility.”

The result was a revolutionary spread punt coverage scheme that dispatched two gunners out wide, trusting in the nearly 250-pound DeOssie’s blocking acumen to handle rushers solo. “Maybe I leg-whipped [Washington cornerback] Darrell Green one time to stop him from crossing me up, but other than that I was pretty good,” he recalls. “There was nothing they could show us that would make us bring the gunners in. That was the biggest advantage.”

DeOssie (99) was a trail blazer in Dallas, then a stalwart for the Giants. USA TODAY Sports

Whereas the physical nature of blocking came naturally to DeOssie thanks to his linebacking background—he continued to double up on defense for the rest of his career—the added burden also forced him to tweak his snapping mechanics. “Every day, when practice was over, I’d take at least 50, sometimes 100 snaps,” DeOssie says. “Before, it was straightforward: It was just something you did to help out the team, and it didn’t matter what you did after you snapped. Now you had to change the stance and technique to deliver the ball fast enough [and then block]. Couldn’t get away with a forward lean. Had to get the same velocity. It went from an afterthought to something I had to think a lot about.”

Soon the whole league had undergone a similar mindset shift: By 1997, two years after the last of DeOssie’s 12 transformative NFL seasons, more than half of clubs were regularly designating a long snapper on their weekly special-teams depth charts. “Everybody thinks they can do it, because they think that all you gotta do is bend over and get the ball back to the holder,” Gold says.

“But there’s a hell of a lot more involved, as James Harrison will tell you.”

“You mean my one snap in my career, ever in my life? S---, I thought it was great till I looked back and realized it was out the back of the end zone.”

Fourteen years later, the memory is fresh in James Harrison’s mind. Then a dominating outside linebacker for the Steelers who captured Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2008, Harrison was standing on the sidelines during a game against the Giants that October when long snapper Greg Warren tore his right ACL and the call went out for a replacement. “Come to find out, [linebacker] James Farrior had actually snapped in a game [at a lower level],” Harrison says. “He was just quiet as a church mouse till I snapped it a sky mile over this motherf-----’s head.”

The motherf----- in question here was punter Mitch Berger, who never had a chance to snag Harrison’s missile as it sailed over his head and through the end zone, resulting in a pivotal safety in a Steelers loss. And though Harrison more than atoned three months later with his 100-yard interception return in a Super Bowl XLIII triumph over the Cardinals, his gaffe remains the quintessential example of the position’s unexpected nuance. As he explains, “I gave it that extra oomph. I ain’t take into account the adrenaline.”

Harrison was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year and its worst long snapper in 2008. Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Rising heart rates and roaring crowds aren’t the only potential disruptions that snappers face. “Some [opponents] will try to throw you off by saying, ‘He’s moving the ball,’ just to get you to think, ‘Oh gosh, maybe I am,’” the Vikings’ Andrew DePaola says. Bad weather is another. “Cold environments, hand warmers are definitely a must-have,” the Chargers’ Josh Harris says. “You’ll get popup showers here and there, so I’ll do wet ball drills [during practice], squirting water on it before I snap.”

Look at the men who look at football upside down and you will find a range of grips, stances and deliveries; like a golfer’s swing, or a pitcher’s motion, no two snappers execute the same way. “Some guys look at the punter, and some guys are straight down at the ball, or at the defense,” Josh Harris says. “It’s different for everybody.” But the demand for perfection in what happens next is universal. “For field goals, the ideal is two and a half rotations [of the football], and anything under 1.3 [seconds] from snap to kick is considered good,” DePaola says. “For punts, I don’t worry about rotations, because you’ve got more time and it’s harder to manipulate at 15 yards versus eight. I just try to put it at his belt buckle, where he can catch it and kick it in two seconds or less.”

Put together, the pressure to repeat a single outcome over and over can be too much for some to handle. “I’ve seen guys get the yips,” DeOssie says. “There’s no coming back from that. If you screw up two or three in a game, you’re out of a job.” And that is without mentioning the work beyond snapping, like warding off 300-pound opponents—no small undertaking for a generation of snappers unfamiliar with NFL-style protections. (Shield formations, which put less protection responsibility on snappers, are far more prevalent in college.) “That’s the biggest learning curve,” the Seahawks’ Carson Tinker says. “The snapper doesn’t have to block in college.”

Every so often, the snapper is even called upon for more prestigious work. “Making a tackle is fantastic,” says the Panthers’ J.J. Jansen, who has recorded 20 (nine solo) in his 14-year career. “I had a teammate say, ‘Just run fast and get down there; they don’t know you’re the long snapper.’ I’ve taken that to heart.” But those moments pale in frequency to the ample free time that they enjoy; one can only snap so many balls, watch so much film, and lift so many weights in a given work day. “I’ve described the life as 5% white-knuckle time and 95% relaxed and chill,” Jansen says. “One of the tricks of the trade is being able to know how to turn it on and off, because a lot of it is [spent] waiting around.”

Everyone fills the hours with different pastimes. “We don’t have ping-pong or pool [at the Vikings’ facility], but we’ll throw darts, or try to get a basketball into a laundry bin,” DePaola says. Down in Charlotte, by contrast, Jansen prefers a more academic approach. “I’m really into the analytics and the mathematics, so I try to dig into that on my own,” he says. “It doesn’t really apply to my job—coach says punt, we go punt. I enjoy for my own interest, studying where the odds say things should go.”