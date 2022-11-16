On Wednesday, Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters that Andy Dalton will stay as the starting quarterback for their Week 11 game against the Rams. He added that making a change at quarterback was discussed and Jameis Winston is still not 100%, per ESPN.

Winston has been recovering from a back injury suffered in Week 1. He tried to play through the injury in the next two games but struggled, throwing five interceptions. Dalton took over the job and Winston hasn’t appeared in a game since the Week 3 matchup against the Panthers.

Since taking over the starting job, Dalton is 2–5 as a starter and has thrown for 1,559 yards and 11 touchdowns while also tallying seven interceptions.

Kick off in New Orleans is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

