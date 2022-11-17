As the Jets gear up for the back half of the season and make a push for the playoffs, the team is bringing in a familiar face to bolster its offensive line.

New York has signed Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to its practice squad, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. The 31-year-old appeared in eight games for the team last season, with seven starts.

Duvernay-Tardif was a notable opt-out during the 2020 NFL season. The former Chiefs offensive lineman, who started 57 games for Kansas City from 2015 to ’19, withdrew from pro football to work on the frontlines against COVID-19 in his native Canada. His work won him Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year honors that year.

Duvernay-Tardif, who graduated from from McGill University Faculty of Medicine in May 2018, already had begun his residency in Canada, and will take a leave of absence to return to the NFL. He will complete his residency during the offseason.

The Jets are 6-3 and currently hold the No. 5 seed in the AFC. They will play at New England (5-4) this week, followed by a home game against the Bears (3-7).

