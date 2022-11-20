Falcons QB Marcus Mariota to Remain Starter, per Report

Despite falling to second place in the NFC South after consecutive losses, the Falcons are sticking with Marcus Mariota as their starting quarterback. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Atlanta doesn’t plan on making a quarterback change unless the team drops out of the playoff picture.

Mariota, who signed with Atlanta in the offseason, has started every game for the 4-6 Falcons, who at one point were leading a weak NFC South. However, after losses to the Chargers and Panthers, Atlanta now trails the Buccaneers (5-5) for first place. The Falcons play the Bears on Sunday, while Tampa Bay is on its bye.

On the season, Mariota has totaled 1,747 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also rushing for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Atlanta ranks next to last in the NFL with 156.8 passing yards per game, but is fourth in the league with 160.4 rushing yards per game.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith, who coached Mariota in Tennessee before reuniting in Atlanta, has put more blame on the team than Mariota for Atlanta’s recent woes.

If the Falcons do make a quarterback change, they likely will turn to rookie Desmond Ridder, whom the team selected out of Cincinnati in the third round of the 2022 draft. Ridder has spent the entire season as Mariota’s backup but has yet to appear in a game.

