The Commanders will start quarterback Taylor Heinicke against the Texans on Sunday, and it seems as if the job is his to lose moving forward.

Although Week 1 starter Carson Wentz is poised to return from a finger injury soon, Heinicke is expected to be the top QB in Washington, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reports that Heinicke will hold onto to job “until there is no choice” but to swap him out.

Coach Ron Rivera hinted at the decision earlier in the week, pointing to the momentum that the team has built with Heinicke behind center.

“You have to look at the momentum,” Rivera said, per Rapoport. “You have to look at what the mood of the team is, obviously. You look at what is best for the team.”

Heinicke has given a boost to the Commanders with Wentz out, leading the club to a 3–1 record which included a victory over the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday Night Football last week. Through his four starts, the 29-year-old has completed 62% of his passes for 840 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Apart from momentum, the Commanders have another incentive to keep Heinicke on the field, relating to the offseason trade for Wentz. If Wentz, who was traded from Indianapolis to Washington last spring, plays fewer than 70 percent of the team’s snaps this season, the Commanders only will have to send a third-round pick to the Colts, as opposed to a second-rounder.

With Heinicke now firmly in position to hold onto the job, Washington (5–5) will turn its focus to Sunday’s game in Houston, set to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.

