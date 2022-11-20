Rams’ Cooper Kupp to Miss 6-8 Weeks Following Ankle Surgery, per Report

Cooper Kupp underwent successful surgery to repair a high ankle sprain, and he is expected to miss approximately six to eight weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. While that opens up the possibility for a return this season, there is no guarantee the Rams will put Kupp back on the field this season.

At 3-6 entering Sunday, the Rams will let their play the rest of the season determine whether Kupp will return. If Los Angeles continues to struggle down the stretch, the team probably will opt to keep Kupp out of action until next year, according to Schefter. However, if the Rams get back into the playoff picture, they might be more willing to play Kupp.

Kupp injured his ankle late in the Rams’ 27-17 loss to the Cardinals last week. The wide receiver chose to get tightrope surgery on his ankle, a procedure that has become prevalent in recent years.

This year, Kupp has followed his Offensive Player of the Year season with another solid campaign. In nine games, the veteran has compiled 75 catches for 812 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Each mark ranks among the top five in the NFL.

After winning the Super Bowl in February, Los Angeles has struggled so far this season. The Rams offense ranks last in the league in yards per game, and among the bottom five in points per game, two numbers that could get even worse without Kupp’s production.

More NFL Coverage:

Ram Digest: No Chance!': Rams Jalen Ramsey vs. Lakers LeBron James in Battle of LA Stars

For More Los Angeles Rams coverage Go To Ram Digest