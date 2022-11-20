Bears Coach, Justin Fields Discuss QB’s Injury Sustained vs. Falcons

Bears quarterback Justin Fields injured his left shoulder on the final drive of Sunday’s 27–24 loss to the Falcons, he confirmed to reporters after the game.

Fields was seen favoring his shoulder late in Sunday’s loss, which was in addition to him grabbing at his hamstring for much of the fourth quarter. The second-year quarterback said that the hamstring issues were due to cramping, not any sort of strain.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said that Fields was being evaluated by doctors for the shoulder injury and the team would know more this week after he undergoes more tests.

“He got dinged in the left shoulder and the doctors are taking care of it,” Eberflus said. “We’ll know more Wednesday.”

The injury news surrounding Chicago’s franchise quarterback is certainly problematic, as Fields is playing the best football of his young career. Despite the team falling to 3–8 on the season, much of the blame for the Bears’ struggles has to do with the team around Fields, rather than the quarterback himself.

