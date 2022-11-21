Falcons’ Kyle Pitts Likely Suffered Torn MCL in Right Knee, per Report

An MRI reveals that Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts likely has a torn MCL after injuring his right knee in Sunday’s game against the Bears, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Pitts went down early in the second half of the game but walked off the field under his own power.

Pitts likely will require surgery to repair the injury, according to Rapoport. While Pitts will get a second opinion, surgery would sideline him indefinitely and could cost him the rest of the season. Atlanta officially put Pitts on injured reserve on Monday, meaning that Pitts will be out for at least four weeks.

Pitts was the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft by Atlanta and eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie year. This season, however, the Falcons’ commitment to running the ball has limited Pitts’s production, as he has only produced 356 yards receiving and two touchdowns in 10 games.

The Falcons (5-6) are a half game out of first place in the NFC South, and Pitts’s absence will leave a large void.

Atlanta plays at Washington (6-5) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

