Broncos Waive Running Back Melvin Gordon

The Broncos are waiving running back Melvin Gordon III, the team announced on Monday.

After Gordon began his career with the Chargers, he signed a two-year deal with Denver prior to the 2020 season. Gordon re-signed with the Broncos on a one-year deal as a free agent last offseason, despite the fact that Javonte Williams was emerging as the starter.

While Gordon rushed for over 2,200 yards with Denver, he struggled with turnovers, fumbling the ball 12 times in 41 games with the team. This year, he has five fumbles, including one during the Broncos’ 22-16 loss to the Raiders in overtime on Sunday.

After moving on from Gordon, and already having lost Williams to a torn ACL, Denver most likely will lean on Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack at the running back position. Gordon, meanwhile, will be subject to waivers and will become a free agent if no team puts in a claim.

