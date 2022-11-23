Aaron Rodgers Confirms He’s Had a Broken Thumb Since Week 5

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken right thumb since Week 5 when the team played the Giants in London.

Rodgers’s injury to his thumb was not well known, so his announcement on Wednesday caused some shock to fans. However, there has been recent speculation about whether or not the quarterback had a broken thumb. Pat McAfee asked Rodgers on his show on Tuesday, and Packers star did not explicitly answer.

But, it hasn’t stopped Rodgers from playing this season. He’s started in every game, and admitted that it hasn’t been as difficult as other injuries to play with the broken thumb.

“I think I’ve had worse injuries that I’ve played with,” Rodgers said, via The Athletic. “Definitely a challenge but days off helped feel better as well.”

Rodgers told reporters that he and the team never considered surgery for his broken thumb, and it sounds like it won’t be a topic of discussion after the season either.

The four-time NFL MVP was asked if the broken thumb has affected his throwing, to which he said didn’t place any blame on his injury for the cause of his passing struggles.

He admitted he had poor throws during Sunday’s loss to the Titans, but once again, didn’t blame his broken thumb for the passes. He finished that game with 24 completions out of 39 pass attempts for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

So far this season, Rodgers has completed 243 passes out of 376 attempts for 2,542 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The team currently holds a 4–7 record while sitting at the third spot in the NFC North standings.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central.