Zach Wilson on Postgame Comment Criticism: ‘It’s Deserved’

The Jets officially benched quarterback Zach Wilson for Sunday’s game vs. the Bears, and Wilson opened up about his thoughts on what led to the team’s decision on Wednesday.

The second-year quarterback has struggled this season, but his biggest struggle came last Sunday in the 10–3 loss to the Patriots when he completed just nine passes out of 22 attempts for 77 yards.

The team’s biggest issue came after the game when Wilson said he didn’t think the offense let the defense down, which sparked “irritation” in the locker room, coach Robert Saleh said.

ORR: The Jets Don’t Need to Apologize for Benching Zach Wilson

Based on what he told the media after the game, Wilson admitted the benching was “deserved” as he needs to work on being a “better leader” for the team.

“Tough, man,” Wilson said, via SNYTV. “You know what, it’s deserved. The way that I handled the situation wasn't right. I gotta be a better football player, and then I gotta be a better leader for these guys.”

Wilson said no one in the locker room confronted him about the comments, but instead he initiated the discussions with many of his teammates.

“It was a situation that I knew I had to bring up to them,” Wilson said, via SNYTV. “The way I handled it wasn’t correct."

Regarding the quarterback’s struggles on the field, Wilson told NFL Network’s Mike Giardi he wasn’t “surprised” to learn of his benching because he hasn’t been doing his “job.”

Wilson has led the Jets to a 5–2 record in the seven games he’s started this season, though the offense has often struggled. Backup Mike White will start for the team Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New York Jets coverage, go to Jets Country.