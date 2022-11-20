The Jets offense, quite simply, had a bad day. Or, as head coach Robert Saleh put it, a “dog s---” day.

New York’s offense managed just 103 total yards during a 10–3 loss to the Patriots. On 13 possessions, the Jets had six first downs and had more punts (10) than completed passes (nine). In the second half, they never drove the ball past their own 40-yard line.

The Patriots ultimately broke a 3–3 tie with an 84-yard punt return for a touchdown with only five seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Zach Wilson, unsurprisingly, had a rough stat line, completing nine of 22 pass attempts for 77 yards. But what was surprising was his curt response after the game when a reporter asked him if he felt like he let the defense down.

That’s back-to-back rough outings for Wilson against the Patriots, though this game was much more of a struggle than his first go around in October. In that game—a 22–17 loss—Wilson threw for 355 yards and two scores, though completed less than half of his 41 pass attempts and had three interceptions.

For the season, Wilson has completed 55.6% of his pass attempts for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games. His performance—and comments like this one—will surely crank the pressure up around what’s so far been a disappointing start to the career of the former No. 2 pick.

