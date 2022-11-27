Broncos DT Mike Purcell Seems to Yell at Russell Wilson In Game vs. Panthers

The Broncos’ offensive woes continued Sunday in an embarrassing loss to the Panthers and things got ugly on the way there. Specifically for Russell Wilson.

The quarterback has been under the microscope ever since he joined Denver and has been the subject of much scrutiny because of his disappointing play. In the middle of Sunday’s game, his own teammate appeared to let his frustration with his quarterback boil over.

Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell was walking to the sideline and it’s unclear what exactly prompted this interaction. But Purcell appeared to snap and scream at Wilson in the middle of the game, prompting Wilson to calmly respond.

Denver lost 23–10 and Wilson only threw for 142 yards and one touchdown. The Broncos fell to 3–8 on the year and failed to score 20 points for the ninth time this year.

