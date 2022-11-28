The Jaguars gutted out their best win of the season on Sunday thanks to a career-best performance from Trevor Lawrence and a gutsy coaching performance by Doug Pederson. As a result, one Jacksonville player took it upon himself to praise the two team leaders at the expense of the franchise’s previous coach, Urban Meyer.

Safety Andrew Wingard made a string of impassioned remarks to reporters following the Jags’ 28–27 victory over the Ravens, highlighted by him expressing his happiness for Lawerence and Pederson. When talking about the second-year quarterback, the veteran defensive back lauded the growth that the former No. 1 pick has made, especially given everything that the team had to overcome during Meyer’s tumultuous 13-game tenure in 2021.

“I”m just, like, so happy for Trevor, because he had to deal with Urban Meyer last year as a rookie, and I don’t even know if he had a rookie year. And to see the growth he’s made, not just on the field, but his preparation, his demeanor, all that,” Wingard told Action Sports Jax. “I’m so happy for him.”

Meyer’s time in Jacksonville was marred by a series of off-field incidents that drew focus away from the team’s effort on the gridiron, where the group struggled. He was fired after going 2–11 to start the campaign and replaced by Pederson during the offseason.

Since taking over the Jaguars, Pederson has turned the group into a feisty team that boasts wins against the Colts, Raiders, Chargers and now, the Ravens. Though Jacksonville may be just 4–7, Wingard made it clear that the coach has won over the locker room.

“I would die for Doug Pederson, I swear. I would run into battle for Doug Pederson, 100 percent. I love the guy,” Wingard said. “We come into work, we keep working, we keep chipping away, and eventually it’s going to pay off and it did today. The feeling in the locker room was awesome. I love this team.”

Though a trip to the playoffs may be out of reach in 2022, the Jaguars are accomplishing an important goal this season: getting out from under Meyer’s shadow. With an experienced head coach and a burgeoning talent at quarterback, Jacksonville seems well-positioned to compete in the AFC South in the years to come.