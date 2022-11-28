Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Jacoby Brissett, Kevin Stefanski, Miles Sanders, Austin Ekeler, Robert Saleh, Justin Jefferson, Zack Martin, Doug Pederson, Sean McDermott and more.

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 11, plus more from our staff.

Brissett got one last start for the Browns, an overtime win against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Brissett will return to a backup role behind Deshaun Watson next week. On Sunday, the ‘Hall of Fame teammate’ delivered a memorable victory in likely his final start for Cleveland. Albert Breer spoke to the quarterback and his coach about the last 12 weeks.

Jefferson’s career is off to a historic start, and he knocked former Vikings great Randy Moss down a spot in the record books. Matt Krohn/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer spoke to Justin Jefferson, who walked us through some of the key plays on Thursday night as he set a new record for most receiving yards this early in a career. Plus, he speaks to Zack Martin about the Cowboys’ offensive and Austin Ekeler about Brandon Staley’s latest aggressive decision that paid off for the Chargers.

Sanders had a career-high 143 yards rushing against the Packers on Sunday night. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer spoke to Miles Sanders about a monster night for the Eagles on the ground. Plus, Robert Saleh on the decision to start Mike White, Trevor Lawrence flashes in a win over Ravens thanks to Doug Pederson, Josh Jacobs is a perfect fit for Raiders, the situation in Denver and much more.

More From The MMQB Staff

Garoppolo has gone from the trading block to a familiar position: leading the 49ers as the playoffs near. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Conor Orr: The Many Factors That Are Making 2022 the Year of Jimmy Garoppolo

Conor Orr: If the Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett, They’ll Still Have a Russell Wilson Problem

Conor Orr: Mike White Gives the Jets Their Best Chance to End Their Playoff Drought

Week 12 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers

MMQB Podcast

Listen to Gary Gramling and Conor Orr break down all the games and every major story line on The MMQB Podcast, in your feed every Monday morning.