Best NFL Week 12 Performances: MMQB Hands Out Game Balls

Week 12 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.

Here are this week’s standouts:

Mitch Goldich: Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders. It remains amazing that Robinson is on the field at all. Most people know the story by now that the rookie who had such a promising preseason came back to game action just six weeks after being shot multiple times in an attempted robbery and has had an impact for a team with legitimate playoff aspirations. On Sunday, we got a real look at the player we expected to see starting in Week 1—before his IR stint and rehab process. He rushed 18 times for 105 yards, his first career 100-yard game, absorbing contact and dealing it back out. For good measure, he caught a 14-yard touchdown pass on which he bowled over two defenders en route to the end zone. It was an important win that boosted the Commanders to 7–5 and ownership of the NFC’s final wild card for the time being. He also, crucially, gave the world the gift of the big hat.

Robinson had his first career 100-yard game in Sunday's win over the Falcons. Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Gary Gramling: Coaches Who Played for the Win. Specifically, Doug Pederson and Brandon Staley, whose teams pulled to within a point with a touchdown in the final seconds and did what you’re supposed to do when you’re .500 or worse at Thanksgiving: Go for two and end the game. Kevin Stefanski, on the other hand, gets a win but also must live with the shame of his cowardice after kicking the PAT to force overtime in the same situation. (Anyway, enjoy your new quarterback, coach.)

Michael Fabiano: Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders. Jacobs, who came into the week questionable due to a calf injury, battled through the ailment to post six catches, 303 total yards (229 rushing, 74 receiving), two touchdowns (including a game-winning, 86-yard score in overtime) and 48.3 fantasy points. That total is a new single-game, career high for Jacobs, whose previous fantasy best was 36.5 points against the Texans earlier this season. His statistical success should continue next week against the Chargers.

Claire Kuwana: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Cardinals. Last week, Mitch brought up the ever-important question of game ball philosophy and what warrants awarding one. Trevor Lawrence was my original pick for Week 12 due to obvious, game-changing plays he made in the Jaguars’ win over the Ravens (a touchdown pass in the final 15 seconds to Marvin Jones Jr., followed by a successful two-point conversion to Zay Jones). But then I saw this play made (or an interception unmade, you could say?) by Hopkins, and I reevaluated my pick. So it’s safe to say again, in this case, one play determined the game ball recipient. But tack on a catch-and-run touchdown in the first quarter to kickstart the Cardinals’ offense, and it's also fair to reward Hopkins for overall impact in a close game against the Chargers.

Conor Orr: Mike White, QB, Jets. White threw for three touchdowns in the Jets’ 31–10 victory over Chicago on an awful weather Sunday. White is a (theoretically) temporary solution to the Jets’ Zach Wilson problem. Wilson was benched earlier this week after weeks of poor play. What most are overlooking is the fact that this offensive scheme is still potent and difficult to defend with the proper weapons. Garrett Wilson, in the hands of a more seasoned QB, is most certainly a weapon.

John Pluym: Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings. Cousins has been criticized thoroughly for his play in prime-time games. But on Thursday night against the Patriots, he completed 81% of his passes (30-of-37), the second-highest completion percentage against the Patriots under Bill Belichick, according to ESPN Stats and Information. The only game with a higher completion percentage was Sept. 21, 2008, vs. the Dolphins, who completed 85.7% of their passes in a 38–13 win. Many of Cousins’s completions against the Patriots went to Justin Jefferson, who had nine catches for 139 yards and a score. But Cousins, who passed for 299 yards in the win, had to make some tight-window throws against double coverage to get the ball to Jefferson. Throwing into tight windows has been a focus for Cousins this season under coach Kevin O’Connell. Though he has nine interceptions this season, Cousins has never been 9–2 in his career. With six games left, Cousins has the Vikings in position to secure his first division title, plus one of the top two seeds in the NFC.

