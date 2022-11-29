Here are five of the top players in college football, including an edge player with great measurables. Plus, these wide receivers all have different skill sets.

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we at Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Andre Carter, EDGE, Army

Carter came into the season as one of the nation’s most intriguing EDGE prospects with his 6'7" frame and absolutely massive wingspan. As far as measurables, how he moves through the draft cycle will be absolutely fascinating. Sure, sometimes his pad level can get high, and his sack total (three) is low this season. But, some team will take his frame just on his raw size alone.

Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Rice’s ability in the passing game is what you want in a wide receiver. He tracks the ball well, has great explosion and is a good route runner. He’s best used as a possession receiver rather than a deep-ball burner, and that’s just fine. His physicality rounds out his game.

Antwane Wells, Jr., WR, South Carolina

Perhaps the happiest recipient of South Carolina’s resurgent passing game is Wells, who has exploded in the past two games along with quarterback Spencer Rattler. Wells had a key play in space to ice the game against Clemson last week. While the passing game has been muted for the Gamecocks this year, his 20 catches for 308 yards the past two weeks has caught many people’s attention.

Ladarius Henderson, OL, Arizona State

Henderson is going to be an interesting prospect, as he’s played a ton of football -- starting at age 17 -- and he started his career at tackle before moving inside to guard. NFL teams prefer Henderson’s position flexibility as a swing tackle or a reliable plug-and-play backup (think Packers’ Elgton Jenkins). He has good footwork, honed by playing outside and on display here in space, which is impressive for a player his size.

Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan

Bell may be small (6'0", 190 pounds) but he is mighty. He’s got longer arms than you’d expect for his frame and good hands. His experience as a return man and working over the middle showcase his toughness and he’s not afraid to take a big hit. He also has great body control like he displayed here.

