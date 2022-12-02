Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees appeared to be struck by lightning while filming a commercial for PointsBet Sportsbook in Catatumbo along Lake Maracaibo in a video that went viral on Friday morning. However, it all appears to have been staged.

A video on Twitter shows Brees in front of a camera preparing to shoot before a flash of light hits and the camera appears to fall on the ground.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has confirmed from a source that the video was a stunt and that Brees is fine.

ESPN’s Katherine Terrell also said that she texted with Brees and confirmed that he was not struck by lightning. Saints beat writer Nick Underhill also reported that Brees is O.K. and that the entire situation was a “spoof.”

On Monday, Brees said that he was heading to a “top-secret location” to shoot a new promo video for PointsBet. PointsBet released a statement saying it is aware of the incident on Twitter.

“We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees,” the statement read. “We are in communication with Brees’ team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment.”

Brees retired from the NFL following the 2020 season, but has remained busy over the past two years. Last season, he worked for NBC’s football coverage, and he has appeared in commercials for multiple brands.

In 2021, Brees signed with PointsBet as a brand ambassador and even gave Brees an equity stake. He has appeared in a series “Live Your Bet Life” commercials for PointsBet, which feature Brees doing things like climbing Mount Everest, deep sea fishing and flying to space on a rocket.