Commanders Players Advocate Against Gun Violence With Custom Cleats

For the past six years, NFL players have donned custom-made cleats that showcase a special cause they support as part of the league’s #MyCauseMyCleats initiative. With the annual tradition set to commence in Week 13, several Commanders players spoke this week about their collective decision to use their platform to advocate against gun violence.

Defensive end Montez Sweat, rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., safety Darrick Forrest and linebacker De’Jon “Scoota” Harris will wear cleats dedicated to the cause for Sunday’s game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, according to The Washington Post.

Sweat’s cleats will represent the organization, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, whose goal is “to disrupt the gun culture in Atlanta” through educational programs for children, per their official website. Forrest, Harris and Robinson, who had his first NFL season unexpectedly interrupted when he was shot during an attempted robbery in August, will wear cleats representing gun violence prevention organizations Wear Orange and Everytown for Gun Safety–a nonprofit launched in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in December 2012, according to The Post.

“Gun violence overall is hurting us everywhere, in all cities: back home, up here,” said Robinson, who’s from Tuscaloosa, Ala. “Almost really, really hurt me—well, it did hurt me. It’s a little more personal when it comes down to me wearing it, because I’m a victim.”

Sweat, a native of Stone Mountain, Ga., told The Post he chose the cause to raise awareness of the danger of gun violence as well as to honor his older brother, Anthony, nearly a year after he was shot and killed at age 27.

“I think nowadays, in today’s culture, people usually pick up a gun before they try to settle their differences, whether it be through a conversation or a simple fight or anything like that,” Sweat said. “That’s kind of how I was brought up, and … it’s too easy to pick up a gun [rather] than settle your differences [another way], so I wanted to put some light on that and to just let people who have lost close ones know that they’re not alone.”

The cleats, which were designed by California-based artist Joe Castro, are to be auctioned off after Sunday’s game, with all proceeds going to each player’s chosen organization, per The Post.

The Commanders (7–5) enter Sunday’s game looking to move ahead of the third-place Giants (7–4) in the standings before their bye in Week 14.