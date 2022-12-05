The Patrick Mahomes “magic” hit new heights on Sunday in the Chiefs–Bengals game—literally.

As the teams were tied at 17–17 in the third quarter, Mahomes decided to try for a three-yard touchdown himself instead of passing it to one of his receivers. But, Mahomes had to find a new way to score as a wall of Bengals defenders got in the way of the end zone.

That’s when the quarterback decided to leap into the air and into the end zone to score the touchdown. In videos and images of Mahomes completing the score, NFL fans compared him to the Michael Jordan logo because of the way he jumped.

Mahomes came to the Chiefs’ rescue as the team then took its first lead of the game at 24–17. The game is a must-win game for Kansas City as they look to maintain the No. 1 AFC seed in the playoff picture.

Here are some fun social media reactions to Mahomes’s jumping touchdown.

