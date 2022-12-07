During the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Lions, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took a frightening sack from linebacker James Houston, on which he was corralled and twisted to the ground. Lawrence quickly grabbed for his left leg and appeared to be in pain on the play.

He would re-enter the game after receiving treatment before being relieved by CJ Beathard in the fourth quarter.

As the team prepares for Sunday’s game at the Titans, coach Doug Pederson says his second-year signal-caller is day-to-day after suffering a foot injury on the play, and his status for this weekend is up in the air, via Ian Rapoport.

Lawrence has had an up-and-down second season for 4–8 Jacksonville, but the former No. 1 pick has shown some flashes in recent weeks. On Nov. 27, he led the Jags to a surprising 28–27 win over the Ravens, throwing for 321 yards and three touchdowns. It was his second game this season with at least 260 yards, three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

On the year, Lawrence is completing 65.6% of his throws for 2,834 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Jaguars at Titans is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Dec. 11.