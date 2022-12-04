Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Appears to Get Injured on Scary Play vs. Lions

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence headed to the locker room late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Lions after being sacked.

Lawrence was taken down by Detroit linebacker James Houston, who twisted the quarterback while he was being tackled.

After Lawrence was on the ground, he immediately grabbed at his left leg and rolled around on the ground seemingly in pain. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, a cleat stuck to the quarterback’s leg.

The severity of the injury is unclear at this time. Lawrence was able to walk off the field to get medical attention in the locker room.

As the second half was about to begin, Lawrence was shown coming out of the locker room back onto the field. He then jogged back and forth on the sidelines ready to play.

