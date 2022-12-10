The NFL fined several members of the Saints for a player faking an injury during the game Monday Night vs. the Buccaneers, ProFootballTalk reports.

The league determined that defensive lineman Cameron Jordan’s injury in the middle of the fourth quarter, before a 4th-and-10 Tampa Bay play, was exaggerated and instructed by the New Orleans sidelines. Jordan went down with what appeared to be a knee injury when it seemed as if the Buccaneers were going to go for it on fourth down. Tampa Bay ended up punting on the next play.

According to ProFootballTalk, the league found video of the Saints sideline directing Jordan to go down with an injury. As a result, the NFL fined Jordan $50,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and the Saints organization $350,000. ESPN’ Adam Schefter reports all four are expected to appeal.

Jordan tweeted that he got his “most expensive fine to date” on Friday, and that he feels like this fine for what the league called a “deliberate action to delay [the] game” is “ridiculous.”

The league has appeared to clamp down on fake injuries, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Bengals safety Jesse Bates was also fined $50,000 for appearing to fake an injury last week.