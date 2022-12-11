Jets QB Mike White Going to Hospital After Scary Hits vs. Bills

After suffering a significant ribs injury Sunday, Jets quarterback Mike White is going to the hospital for precautionary measures, coach Robert Saleh told reporters after his team’s loss to the Bills on Sunday.

New York announced that White suffered two rib injuries, and the tests are for potential internal injuries.

White was hit several times in the game by the dominant Buffalo defense but none of them compared to the vicious tackle that came at the hands of linebacker Matt Milano who crashed into White’s ribs with his shoulder at full speed. White stayed on the ground holding his ribs but somehow eventually returned to the game.

He finished with 268 passing yards, going 27-for-44 and Saleh commended him for his play and toughness.

“I thought he showed resolve, toughness, everything that we’ve been seeing,” Saleh said. “He’s a good player.

Saleh added that if healthy, White will “for sure” be the Jets’ starting quarterback next week. Up next, the Jets (7–6) will face the Lions (6–7) next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.