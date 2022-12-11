Bucs’ Tom Brady Open to Possible Return in 2023, per Report

Tom Brady’s flirtation with retirement this past offseason led many pro football observers to believe this would be the quarterback’s final season, but that may not be the case after all.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that Brady is keeping his options open ahead of the 2023 offseason, when he is slated to again become a free agent. According to the report, Brady’s original plan was to retire after the season, but his mindset may have changed as the season unfolded.

Brady has endured a tough season on and off the field, going through a very public divorce while trying to lead a 6-6 Buccaneers team. However, the report indicates that Brady has “seemed more like himself” as the season has unfolded, and that could be what pushes him to come back in 2023. Additionally, Brady reportedly has been dealing with shoulder and finger injuries that have improved as the season has gone along.

If Brady does return, he likely will have myriad suitors despite entering his age-46 season. Tampa Bay probably will want him back, but Brady could choose to go to a team that he feels has a better chance of winning. Or, he could retire at age 45, which has been his stated plan for years.