Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will not be suspended for his outburst on Sunday when he bumped into an official, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. However, Jeudy is facing fines for both intentionally making contact with a line judge and removing his helmet during the ugly sequence.

In the first half of Sunday’s home game against the Chiefs, Jeudy appeared to be outraged after a perceived missed call and could be seen screaming as his offensive teammates were leaving the field. Jeudy then yelled at line judge Tripp Sutter and bumped into him, but the official didn’t throw a flag.

Broncos safety PJ Locke III attempted to calm Jeudy down, but the wideout didn’t appear to react well to his teammate trying to touch him, leading to Locke gently shoving Jeudy.

Jeudy, 23, finished the game with eight catches for 73 yards and three touchdowns in the 34–28 loss to the Chiefs. So far this season, the third-year pro out of Alabama has tallied 42 catches for 587 yards and six touchdowns.