Rams QB Baker Mayfield Expected to Start vs. Packers in Week 15

Baker Mayfield was the ultimate hero after leading the Rams to a 17–16 come-from-behind victory against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

When Los Angeles (4–9) goes on the road to face the Packers (5–8) on Monday Night Football, all signs point to Mayfield starting in the matchup as quarterback John Wolford deals with a neck injury.

Against Las Vegas, Mayfield went 22–of-35 on 230 yards and one touchdown, with more than half of his completions (15) coming in the fourth quarter. Prior to the Rams’ win against the Raiders, Los Angeles had not earned a win since its victory against the Panthers on Oct. 16.

The Rams are in the hunt for a playoff berth in the NFC. However, a loss or a tie to Green Bay would eliminate Los Angeles. The Rams could also be eliminated if they tied with the Packers and the Seahawks won or ended in a tie against the 49ers.

Los Angeles could also be out before even starting its game on Monday if Seattle wins on Thursday and the Giants or the Commanders win their respective games on Sunday night. The Rams’ season is not over yet but Los Angeles will need a win—backed by Mayfield’s performance—and some luck to stay alive.