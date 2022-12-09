Baker Mayfield Leads Rams to 98-Yard Game-Winning Drive in Debut

Baker Mayfield became a Rams hero on Thursday night in his Los Angeles debut.

The quarterback had just two days to learn the playbook after he was picked up off waivers on Tuesday, and it seemed to work out just fine as Los Angeles came back late in the game to win 17–16 over the Raiders.

With 12 minutes remaining, the Rams trailed 16–3. Then, Mayfield led the team a touchdown drive, and got the ball back with just a minute and a half left.

The fifth-year passer went on to march the team down the field until he dropped a dime to wide receiver Van Jefferson for a 23-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left in the game.

Matt Gay’s extra point was all Los Angeles needed for the win, and Mayfield’s stunning performance was capped with a much-needed victory.

The Rams sideline, including starter Matthew Stafford who currently resides on the injured reserve list, was ecstatic with Mayfield’s stunning clutch drive.

Mayfield finished his first game as a Ram 22-of-35 passing for 230 yards and a touchdown. But most importantly, he got the win, just his second as a starter this year.