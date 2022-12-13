ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III apologized Monday night for using a racial slur on live television while appearing on Monday Night Football.

“Yooooo, Definitely need to clarify this,” he wrote on Twitter. “THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT TO SAY. Was trying to say ‘those Bug-A-Boos’ in reference to haters and doubters. Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize.”

While praising Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Griffin used the slur to reference his doubters. The clip went viral not long after that, leading to his apology.

“People said that Jalen Hurts couldn’t get it done,” Griffin said. “He could not get break from the pocket, he’s not the quarterback of the future—I think he proved all those jiga---s wrong.”

The slur is defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary as “used as an insulting and contemptuous term for a Black person.”