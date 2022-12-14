Micah Parsons Questions Jalen Hurts’s MVP Candidacy

Cowboys star Micah Parsons just couldn’t help himself when discussing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’s candidacy for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award.

Days after Philadelphia clinched a playoff spot, the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year questioned if it was Hurts or the Eagles that made the third-year quarterback a viable option over Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Parsons and Bills LB Von Miller got into a spirited debate about the league’s quarterbacks being propped up by their star-studded teammates on The Voncast. While discussing the 49ers’ stacked roster, Parsons noted Miller was proving his point that players around a quarterback lead to a signal-callers success on the field.

“If we look at the Eagles, is it Hurts or the team?” Parsons asked.

Miller sat back in his seat, almost exasperated. “I think it’s a little bit a both, man,” Miller replied.

Both broke out into a chorus of laughter before Parsons quipped, “It’s system and team!”

“I think it’s a little bit of both, man, because they got a great D, they got a great offensive line which helps Hurts,” Miller began. “Hurts has (wide receivers) AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. They got a good running game. The scheme that they have…”

“(Running back) Miles Sanders, O-line, I mean, bruh, like,” Parsons interjected.

“And it’s Eagles-Cowboys coming up,” Miller laughed.

“Yeah, it’s coming up, I’m not trying to make no enemies!” Parsons said. “I just like, love the game so much, and I understand it so much that like, I can’t—when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. Like, I almost gotta say something.”

“Yeah, you right. They got a great team, great defense,” Miller began.

“Everyone has their own opinions,” Parsons added trepidatiously.

“Jalen Hurts, is—”

“He’s good, he’s good,” Parsons said.

“They got him for the MVP race with Patrick Mahomes,” Miller noted. “His stats and what he’s been doing, with the number he’s been putting up, is MVP worthy.”

The exchange comes days removed from Philadelphia (12–1) clinching a playoff berth following a 48–22 win over the Giants. Hurts has completed 264-of-388 passes this season, notching 3,157 yards and 22 touchdown passes on just three interceptions. He leads the league with a 108.4 quarterback rating after Week 14.

Eagles’ Brown also stated because “half the games that we played in Jalen Hurts didn’t play in the second half,” he has the edge for MVP over Mahomes.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys (10–3) are still in the hunt for a playoff berth, currently holding the No. 5 spot heading into Week 15 as well as a No. 2 standing in the NFC East—behind Philadelphia. In Week 6, the Eagles defeated the Cowboys in a 26–17 win.

The two teams will square off once again on Christmas Eve.