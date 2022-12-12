NFC Playoff Picture Entering Week 15: Eagles Clinch Playoff Berth

As the final weeks of the 2022 NFL season draw near, the NFC playoff picture continues to take shape following a wild Sunday in the conference. From stunning upsets to tone-setting blowouts, the NFC is gearing up for a high-octane finish to the campaign. The Eagles, who became the first team to secure a playoff berth, still sit firmly in the driver’s seat and appeared poised to remain atop the NFC after sending quite the message in New York.

With all that being said, here’s where things stand in the NFC’s playoff picture after the Week 14 slate:

1. Eagles (12–1): The Eagles are headed to the postseason for the second consecutive season after clinching a playoff berth on Sunday with a 48–22 road win over the Giants. Led by another standout effort from MVP favorite Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia never looked back after taking a commanding 24–7 lead into halftime. Hurts finished the game with 217 yards and two touchdown passes, to go with 77 rushing yards and another score. Miles Sanders also turned in a monster effort with a career-high 144 rushing yards and two TDs. Philadelphia’s big win eliminated New York from the race for the NFC East crown (and possibly playoff contention) and moved the club one step closer to securing the division and the NFC’s No. 1 seed with four games to play. The Eagles, who play the Bears in Week 15, are 3–1 in their division, and hold the tiebreaker over the Vikings.

2. Vikings (10–3): The NFC North-leading Vikings entered Week 14 needing to defeat the Lions on the road to clinch a playoff berth. But Detroit had other plans for the afternoon; after narrowly winning the first meeting in Week 3, Minnesota fell on Sunday, 34–23, in a thriller at Ford Field. Kirk Cousins logged a whopping 425 yards with two TDs, and Justin Jefferson finished with 11 catches for a career-best 223 yards in the loss. The Vikings will have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Colts on Saturday.

3. 49ers (9–4): The Brock Purdy era opened with a bang on Sunday as the 49ers rolled Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, 35–7, at home. Making the first start of his NFL career, the rookie quarterback impressed with 185 yards and three total TDs. Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey continued his absurd season with 153 scrimmage yards, a 27-yard receiving touchdown and a 38-yard rushing touchdown. San Francisco didn’t escape unscathed, however, after Deebo Samuel went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter. Samuel’s status will be worth closely monitoring with the Niners looking to extend their six-game winning streak going into a Thursday night game against the Seahawks with big playoff implications.

4. Buccaneers (6–7): Sunday’s blowout loss certainly did the Buccaneers zero favors in the standings, but Tom Brady and Co. still sit in first in the NFC South. Tampa Bay will head into a Week 15 home meeting with the Bengals clinging to its one-game division lead after the Panthers (5–8) upset the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday. The Falcons (5–8) are also in the running as they return from their bye.

5. Cowboys (10–3): It was a scary afternoon in Dallas for the Cowboys, but Dak Prescott and Co. managed to squeeze past the lowly Texans. A two-yard Ezekiel Elliott score with 40 seconds to play proved to be the deciding factor in a closer-than-expected 27–23 win. Prescott posted 284 yards, a TD and two interceptions while Zeke and Tony Pollard combined for 104 rushing yards and two scores. The Cowboys can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Jaguars next Sunday.

6. Commanders (7–5–1): On a bye, Washington moved into 6th place following the Giants’ and Seahawks’ losses.

7. Giants (7–5–1): The Giants will have their work cut out for them after falling to the Cowboys in a pivotal home matchup. After sliding behind Washington in the standings, New York will look to avenge Sunday’s loss (and keep its postseason hopes alive) in Week 15 when they host the Commanders just two weeks after the rivals battled to a 20–20 tie in Week 13.

In the Hunt:

8. Seahawks (7–6)

9. Lions (6–7)