Rob Gronkowski carved out a Hall of Fame-caliber NFL career catching passes from Tom Brady with the Patriots and Buccaneers. While he’s only 33 years old, the tight end indicates that he’s retired for good this time, and it sounds like he’s ready for his legendary former teammate to come and join him in his post-playing career.

Joining USA Today‘s Sports Seriously with Mackenzie Salmon, Gronkowski took an interesting turn when asked which team Brady could best help in 2023, should he leave the Buccaneers in free agency. Gronk’s answer wasn’t one of the 31 other franchises, but the one that Brady has already lined up a deal with for whenever he retires at Fox.

“That would be a great team, to have him here at Fox… That would be a lot of fun,” Gronkowski said.

“That may be the best option. He’s a free agent, he can weigh out whatever option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, we can be the tag team champions of the world.”

Brady is set to become Fox’s lead analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt whenever he hangs up his cleats. He has reportedly agreed to a 10-year deal worth a whopping $375 million.

Brady will take over the seat currently occupied by former tight end Greg Olsen.

Gronkowski, meanwhile, works for Fox as a studio analyst. He’s still young and was an important weapon for Brady and the Bucs last year, but he confirmed that he will not be coming out of retirement for the stretch run of the season, even though he believes he can help Tampa Bay.

“It was definitely a thought in my head,” Gronkowski admitted. “I mean I definitely feel like I could definitely help out. More in the red zone, about 35 yards-plus … But you know, I’m just not playing. That’s not a possibility.”

Without Gronk, the Buccaneers have limped out to a 6–7 record this year, but are still in line to make the playoffs as they lead the struggling NFC South by one game.