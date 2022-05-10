Tom Brady and Fox Sports have agreed to a deal that will make the seven-time Super Bowl champion the network’s lead NFL analyst following his retirement, Fox announced on Tuesday morning.

The quarterback’s new contract with the network will reportedly be the most lucrative in sports television in history.

Once he retires and assumes his new role in the broadcast booth, Brady stands to earn $20 million to $25 million per year as the top NFL analyst at FOX, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. The deal will make him the highest-paid analyst among his counterparts.

Former NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Troy Aikman previously set the bar for NFL analysts, earning $18 million average annual salaries at CBS Sports and ESPN, respectively. However, Brady’s deal with Fox after retirement is expected to far surpass the contracts of the other renowned color commentators.

In addition to a larger annual salary, Brady’s deal is believed to be longer than a standard five-year contract, according to Front Office Sports. The Buccaneers quarterback could ink a deal in the $190 million to $200 million range, compared to Aikman’s five-year, $90 million contract and Romo’s 10-year, $180 million deal.

Although Brady will earn a massive paycheck when he decides to hang up his cleats for good, it remains unclear when that day will come. The 44-year-old briefly retired following the 2021 season but announced his return to Tampa in March. He will enter his 23rd NFL season this fall.

Fox executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said it’s “entirely up to” Brady when he decides to permanently retire from football and join Fox. The quarterback himself made clear on Twitter that his primary focus for the 2022 season remains on the field with the Buccaneers.

Although that may be the case, it might not be long until Brady is calling games on NFL Sundays.

