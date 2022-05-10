Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady’s Reported Salary for His Fox Sports Contract Has Leaked

Tom Brady and Fox Sports have agreed to a deal that will make the seven-time Super Bowl champion the network’s lead NFL analyst following his retirement, Fox announced on Tuesday morning. 

The quarterback’s new contract with the network will reportedly be the most lucrative in sports television in history.

Once he retires and assumes his new role in the broadcast booth, Brady stands to earn $20 million to $25 million per year as the top NFL analyst at FOX, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. The deal will make him the highest-paid analyst among his counterparts.

Former NFL quarterbacks Tony Romo and Troy Aikman previously set the bar for NFL analysts, earning $18 million average annual salaries at CBS Sports and ESPN, respectively. However, Brady’s deal with Fox after retirement is expected to far surpass the contracts of the other renowned color commentators. 

In addition to a larger annual salary, Brady’s deal is believed to be longer than a standard five-year contract, according to Front Office Sports. The Buccaneers quarterback could ink a deal in the $190 million to $200 million range, compared to Aikman’s five-year, $90 million contract and Romo’s 10-year, $180 million deal.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Although Brady will earn a massive paycheck when he decides to hang up his cleats for good, it remains unclear when that day will come. The 44-year-old briefly retired following the 2021 season but announced his return to Tampa in March. He will enter his 23rd NFL season this fall.

Fox executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said it’s “entirely up to” Brady when he decides to permanently retire from football and join Fox. The quarterback himself made clear on Twitter that his primary focus for the 2022 season remains on the field with the Buccaneers.

Although that may be the case, it might not be long until Brady is calling games on NFL Sundays.

More NFL Coverage:

Giants Release CB James Bradberry After Two Seasons With Team
Monday Night Football Doubleheader Announced for Week 2 of 2022 Season
Dallas’s Mayor Says City Deserves a Second NFL Team
• Bucs Gameday: Report: Rob Gronkowski might not make up his mind until later this summer

For more Tampa Bay Buccaners coverage, go to Bucs Gameday

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) sits on the bench against the Golden State Warriors.
NBA

'Dirty' Accusations Taint These Playoffs

By Chris Herring
Jeannie Buss looks on from her office during a Lakers press conference.
NBA

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss ‘Growing Impatient’ With Team’s Struggles

Buss got candid about Los Angeles’s disappointing season.

By Joseph Salvador
nestor-cortes-opener
Play
MLB

Nasty Nestor Cortes Jr. Is Not Your Typical Soft-Tossing Journeyman

The mustachioed lefthander has developed into a frontline starter for a loaded Yankees pitching staff.

By Nick Selbe
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans watches from the crowd during an NBA game.
Extra Mustard

Mike Evans Says He’s Interested in Owning WNBA Team

Tampa’s receiver sounds eager to get involved with the W.

By Zach Koons
Philadelphia 76ers’ James Harden, right, goes up for a shot against Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro (14) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Play
Betting

76ers-Heat, Mavericks-Suns Game 5 Bets

Bets and analysis for Tuesday’s Game 5s featuring the Suns hosting the Mavericks and the Heat welcoming the 76ers.

By Kyle Wood
Erling Haaland after a goal for Dortmund
Play
Soccer

Man City Announces Deal to Sign Haaland From Dortmund

Manchester City’s search for a leading striker is over, and it has landed on the most prolific option in the transfer market.

By Avi Creditor
Colorado Avalanche players celebrate after a goal
Play
NHL

SI:AM | The Avs Are Making It Look Easy

It’s their Stanley Cup to lose.

By Dan Gartland
Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) dribbles against Georgia State Panthers guard Collin Moore.
Play
NBA

NBA Draft Lottery Simulation: Five Scenarios to Watch

Thinking through possible outcomes for the 2022 NBA draft lottery.

By Jeremy Woo