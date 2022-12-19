Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Would Rather Win Super Bowl Than MVP

Chiefs coach Andy Reid might be quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s biggest advocate when it comes to his 2022 NFL MVP chances.

After Kansas City’s overtime 30–24 win against the Texans on Sunday, when Mahomes once again helped his team avoid an upset, Reid told reporters that it’s a no brainer for Mahomes to win the NFL MVP award.

“You saw Pat and what he did,” Reid said. “I mean, he took care of business today. He went back to work and worked on it. I mean, you’re talking about a guy that, if he’s not the MVP in the league, I’m not sure what’s wrong with them.”

But, the 2018 MVP winner admitted he has a different achievement in mind.

“I honestly don’t care [about winning the MVP award],” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “As long as we win the Super Bowl, it won’t matter to me. I just try to go out there and compete. I’ve won a MVP and I won a Super Bowl, and a Super Bowl is a lot better.”

Historically, it’s been difficult to win the MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season. It hasn’t happened since 1999, when the Rams’ Kurt Warner achieved both feats.

Mahomes, 27, currently leads the league with 4,496 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes. The Chiefs sit in the second spot in the AFC playoff picture after clinching the AFC West on Sunday, and there is still a chance for Kansas City to replace the Bills as the top seed.

Right now, Mahomes has the second-shortest odds (+150) to win the NFL MVP award, behind Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (-152), according to SI Sportsbook. The Chiefs have the third-shortest odds (+450) to win Super Bowl LVII in February, behind the Bills (+350) and Eagles (+400).