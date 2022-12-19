AFC Playoff Picture Entering Week 16: Bills, Chiefs Clinch Spots

The Bills and Chiefs became the first two teams to clinch playoff spots in the AFC this week after close victories.

As of now, Buffalo holds onto the top seed, but at this point, every game matters in order to keep the first-round bye since Kansas City holds the same 11–3 record.

There were some big shifts in the playoff picture this week after the Ravens, Dolphins and Patriots lost, and the Chargers jumped into the playoff picture thanks to a win.

Here’s the AFC playoff picture ahead of Week 16:

1. Bills (11–3): Buffalo outlasted a snowstorm at home to beat AFC East opponent, the Dolphins, 32–29 on Saturday night. The Bills clinched the AFC East with the win as Miami now trails three games behind. Buffalo will face the Bears on Saturday.

2. Chiefs (11–3): Kansas City overcame an unexpectedly close game in overtime, winning 30–24 against the Texans on Sunday. The Chiefs are on thin ice in regards to capturing the top AFC spot as they’ve now closed out two consecutive tight matchups against teams out of the playoff picture. The team will face the Seahawks on Saturday.

3. Bengals (10–4): Quarterback Joe Burrow led Cincinnati to a come-from-behind 34–23 win against the Buccaneers after a 17–0 deficit. The Bengals now lead the AFC North with one game over the Ravens. They will play against another playoff team, the Patriots, on Saturday.

4. Titans (7–7): Tennessee is close to losing its playoff spot after losing 17–14 to the Chargers on Sunday. The Jaguars only trail behind by one game in the AFC South. The Titans will host the Texans on Saturday.

5. Ravens (9–5): With Baltimore’s 13–3 loss to the Browns on Saturday, the team falls to the fifth AFC spot as the Bengals took hold of the AFC North. The Ravens face the Falcons on Saturday and will hope that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson can make his return to the field.

6. Chargers (8–6): Los Angeles jumps into the playoff picture after beating the Titans 17–14 on Sunday and thanks to the Patriots losing 30–24 to the Raiders. Because the Chargers beat the Dolphins last weekend, they jump into the sixth spot as they hold the tiebreaker over Miami. Los Angeles plays the Colts next Monday night.

7. Dolphins (8–6): Miami lost its third straight game on Saturday to lose a chance of clinching the AFC East. The Dolphins will need a win against the Packers on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Here are the teams still in the hunt:

8. Patriots (7–7)

9. Jets (7–7)