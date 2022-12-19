Raiders Stun Patriots With Must-See Walk-Off Touchdown (Video)

In the final afternoon game of one of the most chaotic NFL weekends in recent memory, the Raiders pulled off the impossible to stun the Patriots in a 30–24 win on a final play that has to be seen to be believed.

With just three seconds left in regulation and the score tied at 24–24, the Patriots had the ball on their own 44-yard line with no timeouts. Rather than take a knee and go into overtime, New England opted to run a draw up the middle with Rhamondre Stevenson. The running back broke a tackle to burst into Las Vegas territory, but instead of going down chose to lateral the ball back to Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers then threw the ball back across the field to … no one in particular, which is when everything flew off the rails.

Meyer’s pass was caught by Raiders defensive end and former Patriot Chandler Jones, who stepped out of a tackle attempt by New England quarterback Mac Jones and rumbled 48 yards for the game-winning score, sending the home crowd at Allegiant Stadium into a frenzy.

It’s perhaps the most stunning way to end a game, and it’s one that could have drastic implications for the AFC playoff picture. Las Vegas has now won three of its past four games—all by one score—though none will stand out like Sunday’s jaw-dropper.