Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Placed on IR, Will Not Play Rest of Season

A difficult season for Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is coming to an abrupt end.

The Colts (4-9-1) announced that they placed Taylor on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his 2022 campaign with three games remaining. Indianapolis will replace the 23-year-old on the active roster with fellow ballcarrier and 2018 fifth-round pick Jordan Wilkins.

Taylor’s year will come to an untimely end after he suffered a high ankle sprain within the first two minutes of Saturday’s 39–36 loss to the Vikings, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He walked off the field with members of the Indianapolis training staff and didn’t return to the game.

After he was crowned the NFL’s rushing champion in 2021, Taylor battled ankle injuries throughout his third year in the league, which caused him to miss games in Weeks 5, 6 and 9. Interim coach Jeff Saturday confirmed that the ankle the running back injured in the Vikings game was the same one that had been bothering him throughout the season.

Taylor will finish the year with 861 yards on 192 carries (4.5 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns in 11 games played.