Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s season is likely over after he suffered a high ankle sprain on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Even if there is a slim chance Taylor could return to play again this season, Indianapolis likely will elect to keep him sidelined since the team has almost no chance of making it to the postseason with a 4–9–1 record.

Taylor appeared to suffer the injury within the first two minutes of Saturday’s game against the Vikings, when he caught a screen pass near the left sideline and was tackled. He walked off the field with members of the Indianapolis training staff and didn’t return to the game.

Last year’s NFL rushing champion wasn’t able to return to his 2021 form, only appearing in 11 games this season. He has recorded 861 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in 2022.

The Colts fired coach Frank Reich after a 3–5–1 start to the season and subsequently hired Jeff Saturday to replace him on an interim basis with no coaching experience. It’s unclear who Taylor’s coach will be in ’23, but he will look to return to his All-Pro form next fall.