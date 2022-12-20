In the midst of one of the best seasons in franchise history, the Eagles have hit a rare bump in the road.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder during the Eagles' 25–20 win over the Bears on Sunday, according to a report from NFL Network.

The injury is not considered long-term, but Hurts's status for Philadelphia's Christmas Eve showdown Saturday against the Cowboys is up in the air. The Eagles lead Dallas by three games in the NFC East with three games to go.

If Hurts is unable to go, "there is a real chance" that backup Gardner Minshew would start in his place, according to Rapoport.

Hurts, whose name has been bandied about as an MVP candidate for much of 2022, has thrown for a career-high 22 touchdowns against five interceptions this season. His 13 rushing touchdowns are also a career high, and his 747 rushing yards rank third among quarterbacks this season, trailing only Chicago's Justin Fields and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson.

After visiting Dallas, Philadelphia closes its season with home games against the Saints on New Year's Day and against the Giants on Jan. 8.