QB Josh Rosen Signed to Vikings Practice Squad

In his fifth season in the NFL, quarterback Josh Rosen has found a seventh home.

The well-traveled quarterback has signed a practice-squad deal with the Vikings, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

Rosen has not appeared in an NFL game since November 18, 2021, when he completed 1-of-3 passes in a 25–0 loss to the Patriots.

This season, Rosen spent one month and nine days on the Browns' practice squad. Cleveland granted him his formal release on October 10, making him a free agent.

Rosen’s career has taken unusual shape since he was drafted by the Cardinals with the No. 10 pick of the 2018 NFL draft after a three-year career at UCLA.

He threw 11 touchdowns against 14 interceptions in 14 games his rookie year with Arizona. It was the only year he played with the Cardinals, who traded him to the Dolphins for a second- and fifth-round draft pick after taking Kyler Murray No. 1 in the 2019 draft.

Rosen played six games with Miami in 2019, throwing just one touchdown against five interceptions. He bounced around the Buccaneers’ and 49ers’ practice squads before landing with the Falcons last season.

Minnesota’s signing of Rosen follows the Vikings losing practice squad quarterback David Blough to Arizona, which signed on Wednesday after Murray tore his ACL against the Patriots.