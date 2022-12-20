Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday that quarterback Kenny Pickett has cleared the concussion protocol and is in line to start Saturday against the Raiders.

Picket entered the concussion protocol after just two drives against the Ravens on Dec. 11 during their Week 14 divisional bout. Pittsburgh would go on to lose the matchup 16–14 and Pickett missed his team’s Sunday win over the Panthers. Mitch Trubisky filled in and completed 17-of-22 passes for 179 yards.

Pickett, who was the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL draft, has tallied 1,797 passing yards, four touchdown passes and eight interceptions during his rookie campaign so far. He has appeared in 10 games, starting nine of them.

Both the Steelers and the Raiders currently sit at 6–8 on the season and will face off on Christmas Eve at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network, with Pickett starting under center against Derek Carr.