Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Placed in Concussion Protocol vs. Ravens

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has entered concussion protocol, ending his day vs. the Ravens after just two drives.

With Pickett now ruled out, Mitchell Trubisky has entered behind center in the Sunday matchup.

During Pittsburgh’s first drive, Pickett was sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith and hit the ground hard. He was taken to the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion shortly after.

However, at the time, Pickett cleared concussion protocol, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, and returned to the game just in time for the Steelers’ next drive.

But, on the next drive, backup Trubisky ran onto the field and led the team to its first scoring drive of the game as running back Najee Harris found the endzone with 13 seconds left of the first half.

Trubisky’s quarterback backup has been named tight end Zach Gentry, per the CBS broadcast.

Sunday’s game turned into a battle between backup quarterbacks as the Ravens have Tyler Huntley playing since starter Lamar Jackson is dealing with a knee injury.