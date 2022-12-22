Most Memorable Moments at NFL Snow Games Over the Years

As we near the end of the NFL regular season each year, Mother Nature never fails to remind us of her presence. In the later months, winter weather causes bitter cold temperatures, gusty winds and blizzard conditions for NFL games across the country. From multiple feet of white powder ahead of games in Buffalo, to the infamous “Tuck Rule” game, here are some of the most memorable moments of snowy conditions at NFL games over the years.

Scenes from NFL Snow Games Over the Years Raiders at Patriots, January 19, 2002 Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated Tom Brady was hit from behind by cornerback Charles Woodson and fumbled the ball, which would have sealed the win for the Raiders. Instead, a video review overturned the call on the basis of the “Tuck Rule.” The Patriots went on to win the AFC divisional playoff game 16-13 and their first Super Bowl. Chiefs at Broncos, October 22, 1995 Tim DeFrisco/Sports Illustrated In the Chiefs 21-7 win over the Broncos, running back Marcus Allen became the fourth player in NFL history to rush for 100 touchdowns. Denver's John Elway had trouble holding the ball in the snowy weather and tried to wear a glove on his throwing hand in the second half. With the win, Kansas City moved to 7–1 on the season. Patriots at Bears, December 12, 2010 Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated On a blustery December evening at Soldier Field, the Patriots ended the Bears five-game win streak in dominant fashion, winning 36-7 to improve to 11–2. Throughout the game, workers shoveled and swept the field to clear the snow from the yard lines. Lions at Eagles, December 8, 2013 Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated Eight inches of snow fell during the game at Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles defeated the Lions 34-20 to move to 8–5 on the season. Philly’s quarterback Nick Foles threw a pick in the second quarter to end his streak of touchdowns without an interception at 19, one short of tying Peyton Manning’s record of 20. Giants vs. Packers, December 30, 1962 New York Giants players Bookie Bolin (63), Darrell Dess (62) and Ken Byers (60) huddled around a fire on the sidelines during the 1962 NFL Championship Game against the Packers, held at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. For the second straight year, Green Bay defeated New York to win the title. Jaguars at Patriots, December 14, 2003 On a day of frigid temperatures and whipping wind, quarterback Tom Brady passed for 228 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a 27–13 win over the Jaguars, bringing New England to a 12-2 record for the first time in franchise history. Oilers at Browns, December 18, 1988 Tony Tomsic/Sports Illustrated In a snow-covered Cleveland Stadium, the Browns were down by 16 points in the third quarter before storming back to a 28–23 victory, thanks to fourth-string quarterback Don Strock. The win earned Cleveland a wild-card berth in the playoffs. Rams at Vikings, December 1, 1968 John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated Behind quarterback Roman Gabriel's three touchdown passes to Wendell Tucker, the Rams routed at the Vikings on their home turf, winning 31-3 on a wet and cold day in Minnesota. Vikings at Ravens, December 8, 2013 Carlos M. Vikings at Ravens, December 8, 2013 Carlos M. Saavedra/Sports Illustrated "The Snow Game" featured one of the wildest fourth quarters—36 points were scored in the final two minutes and seven seconds, with Ravens wide receiver Marlon Brown catching a touchdown with four seconds left to seal a 29–26 Baltimore victory. Saints at Vikings, January 14, 2018 David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated Vikings fans braved the freezing temperatures and snowy conditions to tailgate in the parking lot ahead of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Saints. Seahawks at Bears, January 24, 2011 John Biever/Sports Illustrated As snow fell on Soldier Field, the Bears ended the Seahawks season in an NFC Divisional showdown, winning 35–24 behind 274 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Jay Cutler. Saints at Bears, January 21, 2007 Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated As snow fell from the sky on a cold night at Soldier Field, the Bears defeated the Saints 39–14 to advance to Super Bowl XLI, their first NFL title game since 1985. Giants vs. Browns, December 14, 1958 Hy Peskin/Sports Illustrated With snow on the ground and 63,192 fans packed into Yankee Stadium, the Giants defeated the Browns 13-10, after Pat Summerall kicked a 49-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Steelers at Bengals, November 28, 1976 Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated On a blustery evening in Cincinnati, the Steelers came “Smashing Through the Snow” to beat the Bengals 7–3 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Jets at Patriots, December 16, 2007 David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated Fans at Foxborough for the Jets vs. Patriots AFC East showdown had fun with the snow in the stands, making miniature snowmen during the game. Eagles at Steelers, December 11, 1960 Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated With snow on the ground at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, the Steelers defeated the Eagles 27–21. Jaguars at Steelers, December 16, 2007 Fred Vuich/Sports Illustrated Steelers fans got into the holiday spirit at a snowy and windy December game against the Jaguars, but Pittsburgh ultimately fell short. Jacksonville running back Fred Taylor scored a touchdown on a 12-yard run in the final two minutes to hold off the Steelers in a 29-22 victory. Eagles at Steelers, December 11, 1960 Neil Leifer/Sports Illustrated Philadelphia Eagles Jerry Huth (65), Jim McCusker (75) and teammates stand on the sidelines while it snows during a game against the Steelers at Forbes Field.