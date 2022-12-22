NFL Week 16 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Welcome to Week 16. Christmas is here, and the NFL has shifted most of the schedule to Saturday, with a tripleheader Christmas Sunday. That Sunday slate is ... not very good, with some of this season’s most underachieving teams facing off in standalone TV windows.
But we do have some exciting games Saturday, highlighted by the Eagles trying to wrap up the NFC East title against the Cowboys, the Seahawks visiting the Chiefs and the Vikings taking on the Giants.
Weather will also be a factor, with freezing temperatures in many NFL markets. Will that translate to more upsets? Some of our pickers were more bold than others.
Here’s who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Mitch Goldich, editor
Gary Gramling, senior editor
Conor Orr, senior writer
John Pluym, managing editor
BOLD denotes an upset pick.