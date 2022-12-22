NFL Week 16 Picks From the MMQB Staff

Welcome to Week 16. Christmas is here, and the NFL has shifted most of the schedule to Saturday, with a tripleheader Christmas Sunday. That Sunday slate is ... not very good, with some of this season’s most underachieving teams facing off in standalone TV windows.

But we do have some exciting games Saturday, highlighted by the Eagles trying to wrap up the NFC East title against the Cowboys, the Seahawks visiting the Chiefs and the Vikings taking on the Giants.

Weather will also be a factor, with freezing temperatures in many NFL markets. Will that translate to more upsets? Some of our pickers were more bold than others.

Here’s who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter

Mitch Goldich, editor

Gary Gramling, senior editor

Conor Orr, senior writer

John Pluym, managing editor

BOLD denotes an upset pick.