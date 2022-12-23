Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson Explains Why He’ll Play Through Broken Wrist

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson broke his wrist two weeks ago in a win vs. the Browns, and it seemed like he would be out for a while. However, after missing the game last week vs. the Buccaneers, Hendrickson plans on returning for Saturday’s game against the Patriots.

Hendrickson explained that doctors have told him the injury can’t get worse, so he will just have to deal with some serious pain management during the game.

“Just about pain,” he said, via The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “It’s going to be painful.”

Many players have played through broken bones before as long as those injuries did not require surgery and couldn’t get more severe. While some players have worn clubs on their arms in those situations, Hendrickson won’t need that as he will be able to move his fingers.

Cincinnati clinched a playoff spot with the Jets loss on Thursday night, but are still competing with the Ravens for the AFC North division title. Since hosting a game during wild card weekend is on the line, Hendrickson will play to the pain in order to try and get the Bengals back-to-back division titles.