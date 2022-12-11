Skip to main content

Report: Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Suffered Injury That Will Keep him out a few Weeks

It looks like the Cincinnati Bengals will have to navigate the next few weeks without key defensive starter Trey Hendrickson.

Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Cleveland Browns in week 14, but they took a loss on the field in the process. According to a report, defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist against the Browns on Sunday.

With the injury, Hendrickson is expected to be out a few weeks at least. That likely puts him out until the end of the regular season at least, so he will return before the Bengals playoff run.

Hendrickson had one tackle in the game against the Browns and actually finished the game with the broken bone. On the season, Hendrickson has six sacks.

