The Jets have benched quarterback Zach Wilson multiple times this year, with the latest coming during Thursday night’s loss to the Jaguars. Now, it appears that is a sign that the relationship between the two sides is all but over.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reports New York is expected to “move on” from the second-year quarterback in the offseason, giving the Jets a chance to go in a different direction.

“They’ve lost all confidence in Zach Wilson,” Glazer said. “Zach lost confidence in himself going into that last game, [and] came out with even less confidence. Expect the Jets to move on from him after this season.”

On Thursday, Wilson was 9-for-18 for 92 yards and an interception when the Jets benched him in the second half. It was Wilson’s second game since being reinserted as the starter following his previous benching in favor of Mike White.

The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and gave him the starting quarterback job immediately that season. However, Wilson has battled injuries and inconsistency, struggling overall in his time with the team.

Since the start of 2021 Wilson has thrown for over 4,000 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 22 games with the team. For comparison, Mike White, Joe Flacco, Josh Johnson and Chris Streveler have combined for 3,569 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games since 2021.

Since New York is likely to pick in the teens in the draft, the team will probably look to add a veteran quarterback in the offseason, with Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr reported as potential options. They could also try to re-sign White, who is an unrestricted free agent.