Steelers Honor Franco Harris, Pay Homage to Immaculate Reception

The Steelers officially retired Franco Harris’s No. 32 jersey before Saturday night’s game against the Raiders, just days after Harris died unexpectedly. The honor also comes as the organization celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

Harris is now the third player to have his number retired by Pittsburgh, joining Ernie Stautner and Joe Greene. Despite that fact, no player has worn No. 32 since Harris left the team following the 1983 season.

The NFL scheduled the Steelers-Raiders game in Pittsburgh for Dec. 24, the day after the 50-year anniversary of Pittsburgh’s famous divisional-playoff win over Oakland. In the final seconds of that game, Harris caught a deflected pass for a 60-yard touchdown to give Pittsburgh its first-ever playoff victory.

Harris died at age 72 Wednesday, but no cause of death has been determined yet. He retired from the NFL after the 1984 season, spending all but one year with the Steelers, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

Current Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward carried a No. 32 flag out of the tunnel as a salute to Harris before Saturday’s game, and the team also held a moment of silence for Harris.